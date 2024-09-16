About the GCO

Dear Executive Council Members,

Grace and peace to you in this season of transition for our church. We are writing today to let you know that we have asked the Rev. Dr. Molly James to take on the role of interim executive officer of General Convention and secretary of the General Convention effective September 15, and she has accepted.

Molly has served as deputy executive officer since 2019, and we are grateful to her for offering her experience, gifts, and collaborative spirit during this time of change. As interim executive officer and secretary, she will be able to guide the General Convention Office staff in supporting the work of the new Executive Council and interim bodies; the final stages of the new 2025 budget process; and the early stages of other key initiatives envisioned for the 2025-2027 triennium. Her appointment is for the period of the position review and search for the next executive officer and secretary.

This interim appointment is intended to ease this transition period and facilitate greater collaboration in our governance work, not to preempt the process for determining the joint appointment of the next executive officer in keeping with Canon I.1.12a. At the November Executive Council meeting, we will begin the process of reviewing the job description of the executive officer, studying the current needs of the church, and making recommendations for any necessary changes. As you know, this work is critical to the strategic adaptive realignment of our institutional structures envisioned by Executive Council in the last triennium.

You will hear soon from Molly and the GCO staff about logistical arrangements for the November meeting. If you have questions in the meantime, you can reach her at mjames@episcopalchurch.org or 212-716-6048.

Thank you for your ministry as members of Executive Council. We ask your prayers for all of the staff and leaders of our church during this season of change.

In Christ,

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop

Ms. Julia Ayala Harris

President of the House of Deputies

The Rt. Rev. Sean W. Rowe

Presiding Bishop-elect